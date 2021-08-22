[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On Aug. 14 at 7:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to a restaurant in the 3100 block of Wilson Boulevard in Arlington for a report of a stabbing.
According to police, the victim was sitting at the bar when a man approached him from behind and began striking him with a sharp object. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what were described as serious injuries.
The suspect – 34-year-old Patrick Casey of no fixed address – was arrested, charged with aggravated malicious wounding and was held without bond.