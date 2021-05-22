Two Virginia airports will be among those to be served by a new startup airline, but Northern Virginians will have to hit the highway first before catching a flight.
Breeze Airways on May 21 announced its initial route network of 16 U.S. cities, with service set to start rolling out between May 27 and July 22. The airline’s CEO is David Neeleman, who helped launch JetBlue, among other airline startups.
Richmond International Airport and Norfolk International Airport are among the 16 cities announced on May 21, although service will not start as part of the first wave. Service from Norfolk is slated to start June 10, with Richmond service commencing July 8.
Plans are to connect both Virginia cities with New Orleans, Charleston (S.C.) and Tampa, while also connecting Norfolk with Pittsburgh, Hartford (Conn.), Columbus (Ohio) and Providence (R.I.).
Other cities slated to be served by the airline, though not with Virginia service: Huntsville (Ala.), San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Bentonville/Fayetteville (Ark.), Akron/Canton (Ohio) and Louisville.
Breeze will begin service using 108-seat and 118-seat Embraer aircraft, with orders for larger Airbus A220 aircraft slated to begin arriving in the fall.
