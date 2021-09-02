[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Northern Virginia is responsible for about half the jobs rebound across the commonwealth over the past year, according to new data from the Virginia Employment Commission.
The local region has seen an increase of 70,800 jobs from July 2020 to July 2021, representing an uptick of 5.1 percent and totaling 49.2 percent of the 143,800 jobs gained statewide in that time frame.
Across the commonwealth, the jobs rebound from the depths of the COVID crisis in mid-summer 2020 stood at 143,800 in July 2021, up 3.8 percent of total employment. The vast bulk of that increase came in the private sector, which brought back 134,100 jobs, an increase of 4.4 percent. The public sector saw an uptick of 9,700 jobs, or 1.4 percent.
Year-over-year employment was up in all corridors of the commonwealth, with the increases ranging from 1.9 percent in Richmond to 6.3 percent in Lynchburg. However, job growth has cooled in recent months, with little movement seen from June to July in most metro areas of the commonwealth.
One exception was Charlottesville, which posted an increase of 1.6 percent for the month.