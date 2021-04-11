[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The State Fair of Virginia, which was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, plans to return with in-person offerings starting on Sept. 24 at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell.
“Fair organizers are excited to welcome everyone back for their fair favorites,” organizers said, announcing plans for events that will run through Oct. 3 under the theme “The Best of Virginia, Together Again.”
In addition to opportunities for the general public, the fair also will offer a host of competitive events in a number of categories.
For full information, see the Website at www.statefairva.org.
