The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has recognized several jurisdictions across Virginia that achieved zero traffic deaths in 2019 and/or 2020.
Virginia is an active participant in the national “Toward Zero Deaths” initiative, which brings together engineering, enforcement, education and emergency-medical-services professionals to work toward a goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities. The adoption and implementation of the Toward Zero Deaths vision by many highway-safety offices nationally represents a unified commitment to the effort to transform traffic-safety culture.
DMV annually recognizes jurisdictions that achieved zero traffic fatalities. This year, jurisdictions achieving this status in 2019 are also included (as the pandemic preempted last year’s recognition).
“These jurisdictions have shown us that zero is not impossible, and I am proud to recognize them for their dedication to traffic safety,” said DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb.
• Jurisdictions that achieved zero traffic deaths in both 2019 and 2020 include Craig County and the cities of Buena Vista, Falls Church, Franklin, Hopewell, Lexington, Manassas Park, Norton and Winchester.
• Jurisdictions that achieved zero deaths in 2019 are Alleghany County and the cities of Covington, Harrisonburg and Staunton.
• Jurisdictions that achieved zero traffic deaths in 2020 include Highland County, and the cities of Colonial Heights, Emporia, Galax, Radford, Salem and Waynesboro.
Jurisdictions that have achieved zero traffic deaths for at least five consecutive years include the cities of Buena Vista, Falls Church, Hopewell, Lexington, Manassas Park and Norton. Buena Vista has achieved zero traffic deaths for 10 consecutive years.
For information on the initiative, see the Website at https://tzdva.org/.