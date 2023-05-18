How much COVID is in your poop?
The Virginia Department of Health has been conducting wastewater surveillance for signs of the COVID-19 virus since September 2021, and even though the pandemic's emergency status has ended, it is now making that information available to the public.
The health department announced Thursday that the data will be added to its COVID-19 dashboards. The data is based on surveillance at 36 wastewater treatment plans around the state, including five in Northern Virginia.
The COVID-19 virus is shed in feces by infected people, whether or they have symptoms of COVID-19, and the virus can be detected in sewage days before a person begins to feel sick.
“Used with other data, wastewater data can provide an indicator of community transmission that does not depend on COVID-19 lab testing or health care provider reporting,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, the state health commissioner. She added that the department is exploring the possibility of using the technology to aid in the state's response to the fentanyl crisis.
A year's worth of data is available on the dashboard, which is updated weekly. Each treatment plant is color-coded based on five different levels of viral load for COVID-19 at that plant.
For the Northern Virginia plants, the levels are as follows for the week of May 7:
- Alexandria Renew: Lower
- Arlington: Lowest
- Broad Run (Loudoun County): Lowest
- H.L. Mooney (Prince William County): Lower
- Upper Occcoquan (Fairfax County): Middle