Before leaving Richmond in mid-March, members of the state Senate paused to present an “attaboy” to Arlington’s longtime legislative liaison to the General Assembly.
Patricia Carroll represented the county government in Richmond from 2006 to 2021. “With her proactive and efficient leadership style, she helped develop countless solutions to local challenges over the years, and ably represented her community,” noted the resolution, patroned by Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington-Fairfax-Loudoun).
Carroll “cultivated strong relationships with statewide organizations and subject-matter experts to identify pathways to success, and inspired others through her confidence, courteousness and dedication to the people of Arlington,” noted the resolution, which passed the Senate unanimously in the waning days of the 2022 session.
As a Senate resolution, it was not sent over to the House of Delegates for consideration.
