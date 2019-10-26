“Crossing Borders,” a special event showcasing regional storytellers discussing people from different cultures, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Church of the Covenant, 2666 Miltiary Road.
Storytellers Noa Baum, Danita Green, Gayle Turner and Sufian Zhemukhov will be featured. Following the performance, Baum will facilitate a one-hour storytelling workshop, followed by a light fellowship meal. Proceeds will benefit the Alliance for Housing Solutions.
The cost is $40 for individuals, $20 for students, $65 for families. For tickets and information, see the Website at www.lunarivervoices.com/events/crossing-borders/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.