The Arlington Historical Society and Cherrydale Columbia Lodge 42 again are gearing up to present the Arlington Historical Essay Contest for youth in grades 8-12.
Students are asked to write an essay on: “How did the 9/11 attack affect Arlington? As a community, are we successfully remembering and memorializing the day?”
The competition deadline is May 21. A total of $1,000 in cash prizes will be awarded, and the winning entry will be featured in the Arlington Historical Magazine.
For information and entry details, see the Website at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.
Arlington Historical Society officials have announced plans to hold their annual dinner, focused on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, on Sept. 9 at Washington Golf & Country Club, health conditions permitting.
