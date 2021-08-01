[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The amount of vital underwater grasses mapped by scientists in the Chesapeake Bay in 2020 remains well above levels of the 1980s but below targets for the future, according to new data.
In 2020, the preliminary figure of 62,169 acres of underwater grasses was mapped in the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries, achieving 48 percent of the Chesapeake Bay Program’s 2025 restoration target of 130,000 acres and 34 percent of the ultimate restoration goal of 185,000 acres.
(Figures were reported July 28. See the full report at https://www.chesapeakeprogress.com/abundant-life/sav.)
“2020 was another rough year for the Bay’s underwater grasses, which is disappointing after we witnessed such impressive gains in acreage, density and diversity between 2012 and 2018,” said Brooke Landry, chair of the Chesapeake Bay Program SAV (Submerged Aquatic Vegetation) Workgroup and a natural-resource biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Still, Landry attempted to keep things in perspective.
“The loss was minimal compared to that in 2019, however, and there were still areas that remained stable and resilient, which is a big relief,” she said. “I think the main lesson learned from the 2020 data is that we still have a lot of work to do.”
Although the 62,169 acres of underwater grasses observed in 2020 have increased from the 38,958 acres noted during the first survey in 1984, it is a 20-percent decrease from the current 10-year average of 78,168 acres.
The preliminary acreage observed in 2020 is a 42-percent decline from 2018, when it was estimated that the Bay may have supported up to 108,078 acres of underwater grasses.
“While this is a staggering decrease, the loss from 2019 to 2020 was only 7 percent, suggesting that, overall, underwater grass beds are beginning to stabilize after a difficult past few years,” officials with the Chesapeake Bay Program said.
In 2020, the largest decline in terms of total area – an estimated 5,684 acres – was again observed in moderately salty waters, particularly in the Tangier Sound, but also in the Eastern Bay, the mouth of the Choptank River and in the Little Choptank River. Losses are largely attributed to the continued decline in widgeon grass, which fluctuates from year-to-year as the species responds rapidly to impacts from extreme weather and changes in water quality.
Experts reported the following changes in the Bay’s four “salinity zones” between 2019 and 2020:
• Bay grass abundance in the Bay’s fresh waters (the Tidal Fresh Salinity Zone) increased from 17,618 acres to 18,478 acres, achieving 90 percent of the zone’s 20,602-acre goal.
• Bay grass abundance in the Bay’s slightly salty waters (the Oligohaline Salinity Zone) decreased from 9,029 acres to 8,086 acres, achieving 78 percent of the zone’s 10,334-acre goal.
• Bay grass abundance in the Bay’s moderately salty waters (the Mesohaline Salinity Zone) decreased from 28,061 acres to 22,377 acres, achieving 19 percent of the zone’s 120,306-acre goal.
• Bay grass abundance in the Bay’s very salty waters (the Polyhaline Salinity Zone) increased from 11,975 acres to 13,228 acres, achieving 39 percent of the zone’s 33,647-acre goal.
Despite the overall decline, “the silver lining is that the 2020 survey shows that underwater grasses are stabilizing following the losses experienced in the middle Bay in 2019,” said Chris Patrick, head of Chesapeake Bay SAV Monitoring and Restoration Program and an assistant professor of biology at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science at the College of William and Mary.
“We are hopeful that this is a sign that we’re poised to start regaining that lost ground in coming years,” Patrick said.