On March 31 at 10:36 a.m., police were dispatched to the 900 block of South Buchanan Street where an individual had entered the home of a resident without permission, Arlington police said.
Before police arrival, a verbal altercation ensued, during which time the suspect used a “stun gun” on the victim, police said.
The suspect – 19-year-old Julio Cesar Loza Herrera of Arlington – was arrested and charged with unlawful wounding and unlawful entry.
The victim did not require medical attention.
