The Arlington County library system’s summer-reading program kicked off June 1 and will run through Sept. 1.
“Readers of all ages are invited to immerse themselves in reading, participating in 500 free programs and explore the 2022 theme, ‘Oceans of Possibilities,’” library officials said.
The program is sponsored by Friends of the Arlington Public Library and the Washington Nationals. Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle is serving as the “reading ambassador” of the club this summer, and will participate in a special storytime event on June 18 at Central Library.
For each reader who completes the library system’s Summer Reading Challenge, the Nationals will offer one voucher (good for two tickets) to select baseball games in August and September.
For information, see the Website at https://library.arlingtonva.us.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]