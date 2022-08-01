There were the inevitable glitches, but it appears Arlington Public Schools’ soon-to-wrap-up summer-school program was a relatively smooth endeavor.
“We’re really excited about all of the great learning,” Superintendent Francisco Durán said in an update to School Board members on the effort, which attracted 3,152 students, “the vast majority” in person, Durán said.
The superintendent acknowledged “a couple minor challenges” when the program kicked off in early July, centered on transportation and technology, but said those were sorted out quickly.
The summer-school program ended July 29 for elementary-school-age children and will conclude Aug. 5 for those at the secondary level.
