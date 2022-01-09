[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Aspire! Afterschool Learning has partnered with a number of Arlington elementary schools to compile a wish-list of supplies for teachers, and is conducting a collection drive through Jan. 14.
The schools involved are those with the highest number of students on free and reduced-price lunch and with the largest number of English-language-learners.
Members of the Aspire AmeriCorps team will sort and distribute the items as part of the organization’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event. For information, see the Website at https://bit.ly/teacher117.