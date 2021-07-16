[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington has been named “America’s Fittest City” in an annual American Fitness Index ranking published by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) and the Anthem Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Anthem Inc.
The index, now in its 14th year, used 34 indicators to compare the nation’s 100 largest cities (or, in Arlington’s case, urban counties). Two new indicators – food insecurity and sleep – were added for 2021 “to highlight the importance of a holistic perspective in personal and community fitness,” the organization said.
“Beyond the health and wellness benefits of being a fit city, we know there are many economic advantages, as well,” said Shantanu Agrawal, M.D., chief health officer of Anthem. “We encourage city leaders and planners to take bold action in driving improvements in their community, regardless of where they rank. There is always room to grow.”
After Arlington in the top 10 came Minneapolis, Seattle, Denver, Madison (Wisc.), the District of Columbia, St. Paul, Irvine (Calif.), Portland (Ore.) and Atlanta. At the bottom of the ranking were Oklahoma City, Tulsa, North Las Vegas, Wichita and Indianapolis.
Among other Virginia communities, Norfolk ranked 28th, Richmond 50th and Chesapeake 95th.