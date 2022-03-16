Arlington led all D.C.-region jurisdictions in terms of homebuyer interest in February, according to new data, with some parts of the county in decided hot-hot-hot territory.
Arlington scored a 176 in the latest T3 Home Demand Index, created by the Mid-Atlantic multiple-listing service Bright MLS, detailed on March 14.
That’s up from 156 a month ago as the local market appears to be returning to its seasonal norms of slower autumn and winter sales and more robust transactions in spring and summer.
The ranking uses a variety of forward-looking data (such as visits to homes on the market) to settle on a monthly score for the Washington region’s overall homes market all the way down to the ZIP-code level.
Unlike monthly sales data, it is a forward-looking index. Across the D.C. region, February’s score of 108 was in the Steady category, up from 85 a month ago but down slightly from the 116 recorded for February 2021.
Inventory continues to constrain the market, as there are not enough properties to meet current demand.
“Overall, inventory conditions were tighter in February compared to January,” Bright MLS analysts noted. “Demand was strongest in higher-priced single-family homes and higher-priced condos.”
(Full data can be found at www.homedemandindex.com)
Among jurisdictions across the region, Arlington’s top score was followed by Alexandria at 167, both in the High category.
Fairfax County (124) and Prince George’s County (110) were in Moderate territory, followed by Loudoun County and the District of Columbia (each 105, Steady); Frederick County (73, Slow); and Falls Church (48, Limited availability).
Among Arlington ZIP codes, 22206 led the list at 273, followed by 22202 (232), 22201 (211), 22205 (207), 22203 (203), 22204 (193), 22213 (162), 22209 (148) and 22207 (85) – that last one so low likely due to a lack of available inventory in that largely single-family area of the county.
