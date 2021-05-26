Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.