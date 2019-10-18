When it comes to selling a home, factors that traditionally have been harder for sellers to control – like uncertainty about timing and price – cause the most stress.
That’s according to the 2019 Zillow Group Consumer Housing Trend Report, the largest-ever survey of U.S. home buyers, sellers, owners and renters.
The process of selling a home can be difficult; in fact, 95 percent of home sellers said they consider some aspect of selling a home stressful. One might think that most of that stress of selling revolves around juggling family and life while keeping the house ready for last-minute showings, but sellers said the two biggest causes of stress revolve around time and money – things they can’t control.
Not knowing if a home will sell within the desired time frame is the largest source of stress for sellers, with 56 percent of them calling it a stressful experience. Meanwhile, 53 percent of sellers worry about not being able to sell their home for the price they want, and 52 percent were stressed about an offer falling through.
One reason timing and financing a home sale can be stressful is that many home sellers (64 percent) are buying another home at the same time. In fact, 51 percent of home sellers specifically found it stressful to time the sale of their current home with the purchase of a new one.
That’s not to say that preparing and waiting for a home to sell aren’t still worrisome.
More than half (52 percent) of home sellers worry about making improvements to get a home ready to sell. Maintaining a market-ready home is stressful for 43 percent of sellers, and 39 percent stress about leaving the home for tours and open houses.
For younger or less experienced home sellers, the potential stresses of putting a home on the market are magnified, according to survey results
Younger sellers are more likely to worry about leaving the house during tours and open houses than older sellers, and Generation Z or Millennial home sellers are more likely to feel stressed due to a lack of control over the selling process than sellers in older generations.
