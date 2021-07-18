[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Sycamore School in Arlington has earned accreditation by Cognia, a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts and education-service providers.
The designation “demonstrates our commitment to excellence and high standards, offering our students engaging and individualized learning opportunities that meet the needs of our community,” said Karyn Ewart, founder and Head of School at The Sycamore School.
“Cognia accreditation is a rigorous process that focuses the entire school and its community on the primary goal of preparing lifelong learners in engaging environments where all students can flourish,” said Mark Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia. “The Sycamore School is to be commended for demonstrating that it has met high standards and is making progress on key indicators that impact student learning.”
Schools in good standing maintain their accreditation for five years.
