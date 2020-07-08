Synetic Theater is partnering with the Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) to raise $20,000 during the month of July to be split evenly between the organizations.
Donations will support wider access to nutritious supplemental groceries at AFAC, and Synetic’s portion will go to the company’s “Synetic Strong” campaign aiding in the development of new outreach programs to nourish the local community’s hunger for connection and spiritual uplift.
“We hope that this effort to feed physical hunger and food insecurity in our midst can help fuel our community for the work ahead,” said Synetic managing director Jason Najjoum.
For information on the initiative, which runs through July 31, see the Website at www.synetictheater.org.
