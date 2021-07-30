[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
As it prepares to resume in-person performances at its Crystal City venue, Synetic Theater will be headed into the community with a series of free public performances of the family-focused “The Miraculous Magical Balloon.”
Synetic Theater artistic director Paata Tsikurishvili “first learned this pantomime show from his master, Igor Romanov, 45 years ago, and first peformed it with [his wife] Irina in 1996 at the Kennedy Center – now see it in a park near you,” the arts organization said in a release.
“Magical Balloon” uses body and facial masks, pantomine illusions and choreography to tell the story of a traveling actor and his magical trunk full of toys, tricks and surprises. Performances will be supported by the Reinsch Family Foundation, National Landing Business Improvement District, Rosslyn Business Improvement District and Sandra Mason.
The first round of performances will be Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. at Dark Star Park; Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at FreshFarm Market at National Landing; and Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. and Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. at the Arlington County Fair.
Performances will continue through October; on Sept. 11, there will be an 11 a.m. performance at Lubber Run Amphitheatre in honor of first-responders and their families during the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
For information and a link to tickets, see the Website at www.synetic.org.
Synetic Theater aims to be back in its Crystal City performance space with in-person productions this fall.