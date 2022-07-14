Arlington-based Synetic Theater has announced plans for its 2022-23 season, which will explore “otherness” and relationships to those who are different.
“When I first came to this country as a refugee, I did not speak the language; it was disorienting but also magical,” said Paata Tsikurishvili, cofounder and artistic director of the troupe. “No matter where you come from, I think we all know what it’s like to feel different or to fear that which we do not understand. But we also know that feeling of awe and wonder that comes from discovering something new and different. This season captures the incredible breadth and complexity of those feelings in a way that is both timeless and timely.”
The wordless productions will include music, physical theater and acrobatics. The planned schedule includes:
• “Host and Guest,” a Synetic classic based on a Georgian epic poem that tells the ancient story of a family that takes in a lost stranger to discover he is from an enemy clan, and their valiant attempt to save him when their village wreaks vengeance.
• “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” which rises again in Synetic’s bold and bloody adaptation of the world’s most iconic horror story, one that arrives just in time for Halloween.
• “Snow Maiden,” created by Synetic cofounder Irina Tsikurishvili, is based on a 19th-century folk tale of love, hope and the transformative power of dreams.
• The world-premiere “War of the Worlds” takes the H.G. Wells novel of devastation and faith in the midst of catastrophe and gives it a unique twist.
Performances are held at Synetic’s space in Crystal City. For information on the upcoming season, see the Website at www.synetic.org.
