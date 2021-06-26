[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington-based Synetic Theater is aiming for a later-in-the-year return to in-person performances, although the organization will begin with outdoor events to kick off its 20th-anniversary season.
“A lot has changed since we last saw you, but we’re excited about the ‘new’ at Synetic,” said the troupe’s founders, Paata and Irina Tsikurishvili. “We’ve got a new ticketing system, new membership program and even new ways to enjoy Synetic’s programming. What hasn’t changed is our commitment to bringing world-class physical theater, educational programs, and artist training and development” to the local area.
Under the current schedule, the 2021-22 season will start with pop-up productions of “The Miraculous Magical Balloon,” the story of a traveling actor and his magical trunk, running in outdoor venues in August through October.
The work is “expressed through body and facial masks, pantomime illusions and dazzling choreography,” Synetic officials said in outlining their upcoming season.
The weekend of Sept. 10-11, Synetic will descend on Lubber Run Amphitheater for a new work, “Shhhhakespeare Revue,” featuring snippets from its “Wordless Shakespeare” series.
“Watch an incredible cast of six actors take on 34 roles from 10 plays in just 60 minutes,” Synetic officials said.
The first production slated for Synetic’s Crystal City performance space is “The Madness of Poe,” a trilogy of tales from the master of terror, running Oct. 11-31. A family production of “Cinderella” is slated for Nov. 29-Dec. 21, followed by the comedy “The Servant of Two Masters” (Feb. 21-March 13) and an as-yet-undetermined production from Synetic’s pre-professional training program for teens in the spring of 2022.
Additional performances may be added.
For information, see the Website at www.synetic.org.