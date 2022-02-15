Arlington-based Synetic Theater is on the hunt for a new managing director, having bid farewell to the previous occupant of that post at the end of 2021.
“I am so proud of our work together, and can’t wait to watch Syentic take its organizational strengths and singular artistic vision to the next level – and beyond,” said Jason Najjoum, who had served as managing director for three years and helped shepherd the organization through the COVID pandemic.
Najjoum “will be greatly missed,” Synetic officials said in announcing a search for a new director under the leadership of arts-management adviser Amy Wratchford.
Wratchford will provide strategic guidance during the interim period before a new managing director is on board.
For information on the theater troupe and the management search, see the Website at www.synetictheater.org.
