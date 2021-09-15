[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Synetic Theater is recruiting ushers for its 2021-22 season.
“We are looking for volunteers to help us create a safe and welcoming environment for our audience,” the theater troupe said. “Our volunteer ushers are an integral part of our front-of-house team.”
A training session for prospective volunteers (including those who have served in previous years) will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the theater, located in Crystal City. All ushers will be required to provide proof of COVID vaccination prior to training.
For information and registration, see the Website at synetictheater.org.
Those unable to attend the training program but still interested in becoming a volunteer can e-mail Mandi Lee at mandi@synetictheater.org.
Like many performing-arts organizations, Synetic saw its 2020-21 season moved online due to COVID. It anticipates a full season of in-person programming starting this fall.