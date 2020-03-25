Synetic Theater may be closed for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is making some of its past productions available for public viewing.
The Arlington-based theater troupe will be streaming its 2017 production of “Hansel and Gretel” and its 2019 production of “Richard 3.0” online, with more shows on the way.
Tickets start at $5 in a pay-what-you-can format. For information, see the Website at www.synetictheater.org.
