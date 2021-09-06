[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Synetic Theater will mark its 20th anniversary with a free performances of “Shhhhakespeare Revue,” a compilation of favorite moments from its “Wordless Shakespeare” productions.
Performances will take place on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10-11, at 7:30 p.m. at Lubber Run Amphitheater.
“Watch an incredible cast of six actors take on 28 roles from nine plays in just 60 minutes,” the troupe said. “Whether you are a Shakespeare scholar or a Bard beginner, you’ll love this roller-coaster ride of action, comedy, drama, romance and revenge – all told through movement.”
For information and tickets, see the Website at www.synetic.org.