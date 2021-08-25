[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
“Come to pay, stay to play” is the theme of a new tax initiative between the Arlington County Treasurer’s Office and the Department of Parks and Recreation.
The treasurer will be accepting payments for real-estate and personal-property taxes (due Oct. 5) from Sept. 20-24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the new Lubber Run Community Center.
The effort is a chance to provide an additional payment option to the public while introducing them to the new community center, which opened over the summer in the place of the former, 1950s-era facility at 300 North Park Drive.
Tax payments at the venue will be accepted by cash, check and debit/credit cards.
Other payment options include:
• In person the treasurer’s office, 2100 Clarendon Blvd., during normal business hours.
• Via the dropbox located at the corner of Clarendon Boulevard and North Adams Street.
• By mail.
• Online at www.capp.arlingtonva.us.
For information on taxes and payment options, see the Website at www.arlingtonva.us/treasurer.