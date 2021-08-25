[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]

“Come to pay, stay to play” is the theme of a new tax initiative between the Arlington County Treasurer’s Office and the Department of Parks and Recreation.

The treasurer will be accepting payments for real-estate and personal-property taxes (due Oct. 5) from Sept. 20-24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the new Lubber Run Community Center.

The effort is a chance to provide an additional payment option to the public while introducing them to the new community center, which opened over the summer in the place of the former, 1950s-era facility at 300 North Park Drive.

Tax payments at the venue will be accepted by cash, check and debit/credit cards.

Other payment options include:

• In person the treasurer’s office, 2100 Clarendon Blvd., during normal business hours.

• Via the dropbox located at the corner of Clarendon Boulevard and North Adams Street.

• By mail.

• Online at www.capp.arlingtonva.us.

For information on taxes and payment options, see the Website at www.arlingtonva.us/treasurer.