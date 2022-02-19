The Northern Virginia Teen Book Festival, which was canceled during the height of the COVID pandemic, will be making a return – in an online format this year – the week of March 14.
The festival brings together authors and readers to celebrate young-adult fiction, and will have a full schedule of authors for the 2022 rendition.
The event is sponsored by a consortium that includes local libraries, “Friends” groups, school systems and One More Page Books. There is no charge; registration and information is available at http://novateenbookfestival.com.
The celebration first was held in 2014.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]