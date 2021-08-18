[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Dominion Stage appears to have borrowed a mantra attributed to German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche: “That which does not kill us [only] makes us stronger.”
The Arlington community-theater troupe is leading the resurgence of in-person theater across the local area, bringing to stage an adaptation of Toni Morrison’s novel “The Bluest Eye” despite a host of logistical challenges.
With the run now two-thirds complete, the mood remains upbeat.
“We’re all thrilled,” said director Eleanore Tapscott, who had expected to mount the show during 2020, only to see it one of many local productions that fell victim to the COVID crisis.
Speaking along with cast members at an Aug. 14 post-performance discussion, Tapscott said the year-long delay only made the production more relevant.
“Toni Morrison’s language is lyrical, it’s passionate, it’s poetry,” she said, noting that the actors were challenged to continually peel back “the layers of the characters’ motivations” to flesh out the full meaning.
The play, adapted in 2005 by Lydia R. Diamond from one of Morrison’s earliest works (and one that may have more than passing autobiographical overtones), portrays two African-American families – one functional, the other far less so – in 1940s Ohio, with flashbacks to some characters’ back-stories.
“It’s so dark,” said Tapscott, a veteran of the local stage scene. But, she noted, “there’s a lot of humor – there has to be” in order to provide a cathartic outlet for the audience.
And for many in the cast, as well, who have been living with the heavy themes for months.
“This particular play was very disturbing to me,” said Melvin D. Smith, one of the cast of nine.
But, Smith said, the intensity of the production was something audiences should experience, difficult themes included.
“The important thing is to get it out there, a way to start a conversation,” he said.
“It took me a lot of time to grasp what Toni Morrison was trying to say,” said Cyprina Stokley, who with Khalia Muhammad portrayed the sisters from the more adjusted family. “I learn more every single [performance].”
(The show is definitely heavy on dialogue for many of the characters. When she first realized how much she would be required to memorize and recite, “I was terrified,” Stokley said.)
The show’s title comes from the desire of the central character (portrayed by Simone Jackson-Charles) who seeks physical features (including blue eyes) that, she believes, will give her the chance at success and love that white girls enjoy, but she is denied.
Portraying the pre-teen’s domineering mother, actress Crystal Arful-Addoh said the theme of the work continues to resonat, especially in minority communities.
“Don’t let children, or anybody really, go around feeling bad about themselves,” she said.
The troupe began rehearsals online, then moved to space in Vienna because Arlington had not yet opened its facilities. A week before the first performances, there was a not-so-pleasant surprise – the Arlington school system, which has jurisdiction over the two-theater Gunston arts complex, decreed that everyone was required to wear masks at all times while in the building. Performers on stage were not exempt, even though all had been vaccinated against COVID.
That problem loomed large and threatened to derail the production a second time, Tapscott said.
“We act with our faces as well as our voices and our bodies,” she said, trying to come to grips with how a play focused squarely on physical features could be done while masked up.
(The director took a c’est la vie approach to the directive. “The school system has their own set of rules,” she said somewhat resignedly.) Performers ended up wearing clear-plastic face coverings that met the letter of the school system’s requirements while still allowing the audience to see and hear them.
But don’t suggest the actors were in love with the situation.
“It’s a challenge,” Arful-Addoh said of the masking. “It’s sliding up and down. You just have to live with it. You adjust, and here we are.”
• • •
“The Bluest Eye” wraps up performances the weekend of Aug. 20-21. The remainder of the 2020-21 season (the troupe’s 72nd) will include a comedy and two musicals.
For information, see the Website at www.dominionstage.org.