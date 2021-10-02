[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Synetic Theater returns to in-person, indoor performances with a production of “The Madness of Poe,” running Oct. 11-30 at the theater’s performance space at 1800 South Bell St. in Crystal City.
Directed by Paata Tsikurishvili and choreographed by Irina Tsikurishvili, the production incorporates a number of Poe’s works into a 90-minute performance.
“These tales from the inventor of American horror are suspenseful, sinister, sensual – classic Synetic in every way,” the troupe said.
The production features mature themes, including scenes of intimacy and drug use. It is suitable for mature teens and adults.
Tickets are $10-$60. For information and a schedule of performances, see the Website at https://synetictheater.org.
Like many performing-arts organizations, Synetic ceased indoor productions with the onset of COVID in the spring of 2020. It has sense presented a number of performances outdoors and in an online setting.