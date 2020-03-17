The Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization (CPRO) has announced the schedule for its summer Movies Under the Stars effort, which begins on June 5.
Movies will be screened at sunset (from 8 to 8:30 p.m.) on Wednesday at Penrose Square on the eastern end of the corridor and on Fridays at the Arlington Mill Community Center on the western end. They will be presented in English with Spanish subtitles.
Leashed pets are permitted at the venues, while alcohol is not. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
For a schedule of screenings, see the Website at www.columbia-pike.org.
