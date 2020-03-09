A third Northern Virginia resident has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health announced Monday.
The patient is an Arlington County resident in their 60s who developed a fever, cough and shortness of breath after having returned from international travel, according to health department news release.
The person is receiving medical care and is currently recuperating. The positive result returned Sunday evening is considered presumptive, pending confirmation by the CDC.
State officials are working with the Arlington County Public Health Division to identify any close contacts of the resident who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms. The individual had limited contact with others while ill and the risk to the general Arlington community remains low, said Arlington County Health Director Reuben K. Varghese.
This is the third presumptive positive result, with the other two being a Marine Base Quantico resident and Fairfax City resident. All three cases were exposed through international travel, health officials noted.
“The Virginia Department of Health, hospitals, and healthcare providers across the state have been preparing for the possibility of residents with COVID-19. We are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments to identify possible cases and prevent the spread of the virus,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver. “Our focus now is that the individual receive the care needed to recover, complete additional investigations, and protect the health of all Virginians.”
Nine Virginia residents, including two in Northern Virginia, are being tested for COVID-19, the coronavirus that started in China and has led to at least 22 deaths and more than 566 ill in the U.S., according to John Hopkins University's tracker.
Thirty-eight previous tests in the state have come back negative for the virus.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. In a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions.
Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Stay home when you are sick.
Avoid contact with sick people.
Avoid non-essential travel.
