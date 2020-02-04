Representatives of political candidates would be able to hand out sample-ballot literature inside some precincts across Arlington for the first time, under a proposal authorized Feb. 1 by the Arlington Electoral Board.
The measure targets polling places – such as at senior-living facilities and high-rise apartments – where many voters are unlikely to go outside on their way from their units to the ballot box.
“We want voters to be able to obtain a sample ballot, from either party or independents,” Electoral Board Chairman Charlene Bickford said. “That’s our goal – to make sure people have access.”
The measure giving elections chief Gretchen Reinemeyer more flexibility in permitting areas for distribution of sample ballots passed 3-0, with Democrats Bickford and David Bell joined by Republican Scott McGeary.
State law used to prohibit any electioneering inside buildings that housed polling places, but now allows it if it can be safely conducted at least 40 feet from the entrance to the polling venue.
The request for indoor access came from the Arlington County Democratic Committee, which pointed to a number of Arlington precincts where it is difficult, dangerous or impossible to reach voters while standing outdoors.
Jill Caiazzo, who chairs the Democratic Committee, said she appreciated the Electoral Board’s agreeing to move forward on the request, and seemed content to leave the implementation details to Reinemeyer and her staff.
“We’re breaking new ground,” she said. “I am confident that if anyone in the state can do it, this office can.”
No matter the political party or candidate involved, “that sample ballot is very important [so voters] have the information they need to have an informed vote,” Caiazzo said.
(Democrats sent a contingent to the Feb. 1 Electoral Board meeting to support the proposal; the Arlington County Republican Committee did not have representation.)
Reinemeyer said the recommendations forwarded for Electoral Board approval were designed to be flexible enough to address unforseen circumstances.
“It might take an election or two” to sort everything out, she said.
While the provisions will apply equally to all political parties and representatives of independent candidates, the biggest beneficiary likely will be the Democrats, Arlington’s dominant political party. Even McGeary, a longtime Republican leader, acknowledged the Democratic superiority.
“Your sample ballot is so popular, we’ve had people try to put them in the voting machine,” he told his Democratic counterparts.
(Think McGeary was joking? “It happens every time,” confirmed Bell.)
Under recommendations adopted by the Electoral Board, one representative from each party and independent candidate would be allowed to be inside the building, if property owners agree to their presence. In cases where there are multiple routes leading to the polling place within buildings, that limitation might be eased, if feasible.
“We have to look at the particular situation,” Bickford said, saying election officials aim to be “the most convenient for voters as we possible can.”
“We’ve been cutting-edge because we’ve had to be,” she said, pointing to challenges of finding adequate spaces for polling places in the rapidly urbanizing parts of the community.
Also among the changes adopted Feb. 1: Where allowed by property owners, apolitical activities – such as bake sales – will be permitted within the 40-foot zone that is off limits to those handing out sample ballots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.