For those seeking a shopping alternative while contributing to a good cause this holiday season, Capital Caring Health’s thrift store is open with a wide array of gently used material.
Clothing, accessories, jewelry, art, books, CDs, small household items and other options are available, all at bargain prices.
Proceeds support Capital Caring Health in offering end-of-life care free of charge to those who are uninsured or otherwise unable to afford the services. Each year, more than $3 million in charitable care is provided by the organization.
The thrift shop, open Tuesdays through Saturdays, is located at 6172 Arlington Blvd. For information, call (571) 730-4311 or see the Website at www.capitalcaring.org/get-involved/donate/donate-by-shopping.