Tickets are still available for the Arlington Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the County and Public Safety Awards, which will include an update from County Board Chairman Matt de Ferranti as well as honors presented to members of local public-safety agencies.
The event will be held online due to ongoing public-health concerns.
For information on the event as well as tickets, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.