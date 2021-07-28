[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Tickets are now on sale for the final performance of Bowen McCauley Dance Company, which is concluding operations after 25 years.
The send-off show will be presented on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at the Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater. It will include world premieres of two pieces (“Insistent Music” and “Imago”) with reprises of some of the troupe’s most acclaimed works.
Tickets are $50 for adults, $25 for students and seniors. For full information, see the Website at www.bmdc.org.