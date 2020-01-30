Ronith Ranjan, a senior at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, has been named one of two Virginia high school students to take part in U.S. Senate Youth Program.
Ranjan will spend a week in Washington, viewing government in action alongside U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. The experience will include policy addresses by senators, cabinet members, and officials from the U.S. Departments of State and Defense as well as directors of other federal agencies. Students may participate in meetings with the president and a Supreme Court justice, as well.
A $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate studies, with encouragement to pursue coursework in history and political science, also is awarded to the selectees.
