There were a lot of choices and challenging decisions to make in choosing the 2019-20 girls and boys all-Arlington Sun Gazette high-school basketball teams.
Five players were chosen for the first and second teams, and more than three dozen selected as honorable mentions.
The girls Most Valuable Player is Wakefield High School senior center Jayela Lopez, with Bishop O’Connell senior forward Ajia James the girls Player of the Year.
The O’Connell girls had a strong representation, with six players combined on the first and second teams.
The girls Rookie of the Year is Yorktown High freshman Grace Maria.
The girls Coach of the Year is Aggie McCormick-Dix of O’Connell. She led her team to a runner-up finish in the Division I private-school state tournament and to a 27-4 overall record, the team’s most victories in years.
On the boys side, the Most Valuable Player is Washington-Liberty senior guard Anthony Reyes, with the Player of the Year his senior teammate Max Gieseman.
The boys Rookie of the Year is Bishop O’Connell sophomore guard Paul Lewis.
Yorktown High’s Joe Reed is the boys Coach of the Year.
Reed led the Patriots to a 20-win season and the Liberty District Tournament championship. The Patriots enjoyed their best season in a number of years.
See the graph for a full list of the all-Sun Gazette selections
