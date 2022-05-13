The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC) is pressing leadership of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority not to forget about congestion at the Rosslyn tunnel.
In a May 6 letter to (outgoing) Metro general manager Paul Wiedefeld, NVTC chair Carek Aguirre urged the transit agency to “recognize the strategic importance of moving swiftly to design a solution to relieve train congestion” at the tunnel, which is used by trains on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines to connect between Virginia and the District of Columbia.
Acknowledging that the pandemic era has changed commuter behavior, something that may continue well into the future, NVTC’s letter said a solution to the tunnel bottleneck needs to be a precursor to other efforts in what is called the “BOS” (Blue, Orange, Silver) corridor.
“Adding capacity at Rosslyn is a long-term, complicated and expensive undertaking,” the letter notes, but that should not be an excuse to “stop the incremental capital projects that will provide nearer-term reliability and improvements.”
“These smaller capital improvements will provide meaningful improvements in operational reliability,” Aguirre noted.
WMATA should train its efforts on obtaining federal funding to support the effort, NVTC leaders said.
