The general public isn’t the only group that saw its traveling curtailed during the initial blast of the COVID crisis. Staff at the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority also saw a sharp reduction in their own business-related travel.
For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, the authority spent $84,600 on staff travel. That’s down a whopping 84 percent from the $444,252 expended the preceding fiscal year, which itself had been impacted by the first few months of the pandemic.
An audit of the travel spending by staff found no problems or violations of policy. Internal controls were “properly designed and operating effectively,” a staff report to members of the authority board noted.