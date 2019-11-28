The Arlington County government will be offering free trees to homeowners, non-profit organizations, civic-service clubs, school-related groups and others through the county’s Tree Canopy Fund.
The trees to be distributed generally are 7 feet high with a 2-inch trunk, with dissemination set for next spring.
The application deadline is Friday, Dec. 20, with applicants notified in January.
For information, see the county-government Website at www.arlingtonva.us and search for “grants to plant.”
