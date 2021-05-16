[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The number of individuals counted as homeless across Arlington the years was down 14 percent from 2020 and declined by 26 percent since 2017, according to new figures from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG).
A total of 171 individuals were counted as homeless – either in shelters or living on the street – in the annual “Point in Time” survey conducted earlier in the year. Results were reported last week.
That compared to 199 in 2020 and 232 in 2017, part of a regionwide decline as more efforts have been put in place to address factors leading to homelessness.
Across the Washington region, the homeless count of 8,304 in 2021 was down 16 percent from 9,763 a year before and down 25 percent from the 11,128 reported in 2017. Although it has seen a decline similar to those in the suburbs, the District of Columbia continues to account for more than 60 percent of the region’s homeless count.
Across the region, all jurisdictions saw declines in homelessness from 2017 to 2021 except Fairfax County (up 27 percent to 1,222) and Prince George’s County (essentially unchanged at 537).
COG officials noted that the 2021 count, conducted in the midst of the pandemic, “took place under unique circumstances,” and that at-risk local residents benefited from eviction protections that were put in place during the pandemic.