It likely will be more a coronation than an election on Nov. 2, but Democratic Arlington School Board endorsee Mary Kadera will still have a race to run.
Major Mike Webb, who has floated around the periphery of the Northern Virginia political scene for nearly the past decade, qualified for the School Board ballot. He will be the lone opposition to Kadera, who last month won the Democratic endorsement over Miranda Turner.
They are vying to succeed incumbent Monique O’Grady, who decided one term was enough and did not seek re-election.
Four years ago, Webb ran against O’Grady in the general election, but fell well short.
(“Major” was Webb’s military rank but now also is a formal part of his name, as he did requisite legal paperwork add it.)