A 49-year-old Manassas man was killed as a result of a Nov. 3 vehicular crash in the East Falls Church area, Arlington police said.
At approximately 8:29 a.m., police were dispatched to the report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at Washington Boulevard and North Sycamore Street. The preliminary investigation indicated that, as a result of the crash, the driver of a van was ejected from the vehicle and became partially trapped underneath.
Upon arrival, medics extricated the driver from under the vehicle and transported him to an area hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.
The four occupants of the other vehicle were transported to area hospitals with injuries described as non-life threatening.
The deceased was identified as Mauricio Campos Gomez, 49, of Manassas. The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.