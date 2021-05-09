[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On May 6 at 2:32 p.m., a woman known to the victim gained entry to the victim’s unoccupied house in the 500 block of 12th Street, and when the resident returned, he found that the home had been rummaged through, police said.
According to police, the resident found his firearm on his bed, then located the woman in a closet. The suspect then retrieved the firearm, which the resident was able to recover during a struggle.
The suspect then fled the scene with a bag of items.
Warrants for burglary, grand larceny and brandishing a firearm were obtained for the suspect, who was not identified by police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.