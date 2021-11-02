[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
United Airlines has launched nearly hourly shuttle service between Ronald Reagan National Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport, and has added additional service between Washington Dulles International Airport and LaGuardia Airport.
The result: United is now operating an average of 32 flights per day between the New York and Washington areas, which the airline says is the most flights of any carrier.
Starting Oct. 31, all of the airline’s departures from New York airports, even regional-sized jets, will include a first-class option.
“Our customers who regularly travel between Washington, D.C., and New York have told us they value convenience and comfort above all else, and United is committed to providing the high level of service they’re asking for,” said Ankit Gupta, senior vice president of domestic planning and United Express.
United’s CRJ-550 is the world’s first 50-seat regional aircraft designed to offer first-class seats and amenities. Originally designed to seat 70-plus passengers, it will instead offer 10 seats in first class, 20 in Economic Plus and 20 in economy.
The new shuttle service between Newark Liberty and Reagan National will operate seven days a week, with 18 flights offering nearly hourly service between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. The airline will also operate five daily flights between Newark Liberty and Dulles.
The new flights between LaGuardia and Dulles will bring United’s daily flight count to nine and provide consistent service seven days a week between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.