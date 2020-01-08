The Arlington Historical Society will present “The AHS Storymap: Showing Arlington Locations in the 1920s” in conjunction with Marymount University on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Reinsch Library auditorium on Marymount’s main campus.
Author and historian Charlie Clark has chronicled what Arlington looked like in 1920, and will demonstrate the interactive StoryMap at the meeting.
The event is part of a series of celebrations that will mark the centennial of the name of Alexandria County being changed to the present-day Arlington by the General Assembly.
The community is invited. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.
