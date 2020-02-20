A community-engagement forum on issues related to aging in Arlington will be held on Monday, March 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, 4444 Arlington Blvd.
The event will feature members of the Arlington Commission on Aging, county-government staff and community partners for what is described as an interactive discussion on issues that matter most to older county residents. The theme for 2020 is “Moving Forward Together.”
To R.S.V.P., call (703) 228-1747 or e-mail arlaa@arlingtonva.us. For information, see the Website at http://aging-disability.arlingtonva.us.
