Several community events detailing the history of the Halls Hill community in Arlington will be held in coming weeks, supported by Virginia Humanities.
On Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m., a panel discussion on the history of the African-American community along with performances by the Phil Wiggins Blues House Party and Rick Franklin with the Arlington middle-school Cigar Box Project musicians will be held at the Hazel Auditorium at Virginia Hospital Center.
A walking tour of the Halls Hill community will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a reception at Langston-Brown Community Center.
There is no charge, but registration is required. For information and to register, see the Website at https://bit.ly/2WtAPZq.
